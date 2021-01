Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 2

Twin attacks on the army in central Mali killed six soldiers, while some 30 suspected jihadists were also left dead in a fightback with help from French troops, the military said Sunday.

