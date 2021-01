Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 19:51 Hits: 2

Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates Sunday, its foreign ministry said, in a historic move four months after the Jewish state and the Gulf country normalised ties.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210124-israel-opens-embassy-in-united-arab-emirates-after-normalising-ties