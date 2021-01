Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 2

Portugal's centre-right president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, won a second term on Sunday in an election marked by record abstention as the country battles a crippling third wave of coronavirus contagion.

