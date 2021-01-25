The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘You don’t have a country’: Ten years after Egypt uprise, exiles disillusioned

Category: World Hits: 4

‘You don’t have a country’: Ten years after Egypt uprise, exiles disillusioned When Egyptians first took to the streets on January 25, 2011, their numbers quickly swelled in Cairo's Tahrir Square, state security forces backed off and, within less than three weeks, then-president Hosni Mubarak stepped down. But a decade later, thousands are estimated to have fled abroad to escape the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which many consider to be even more oppressive.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210125-you-don-t-have-a-country-ten-years-after-egypt-uprise-exiles-disillusioned

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version