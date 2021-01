Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 06:31 Hits: 4

Israel on Sunday announced a week-long ban on most incoming and outgoing flights in a bid to slow the spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210125-israel-closes-skies-to-air-travel-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-variants