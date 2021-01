Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:28 Hits: 5

Protests against a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country Sunday, authorities and reports said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210125-dutch-police-clash-with-anti-covid-19-curfew-protesters-amid-looting-and-vandalism