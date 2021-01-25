Egypt’s revolution, 10 years on: Dreams of a better future largely unfulfilled

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:41 Hits: 5

This Monday marks 10 years since the start of Arab Spring protests in Egypt that brought about the fall of strongman Hosni Muburak. At the time, the revolutionaries' slogan was "Bread, Freedom and Social Justice". But over the decade that followed, the economy collapsed and the new military regime that seized power in 2013 had to cut numerous state subsidies. In the poorer neighbourhoods of the Egyptian capital today, everyone is labouring to get by, as best they can.

