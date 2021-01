Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:27 Hits: 4

FLORIDA (ANN): A teenager from Florida, United States, who pleaded guilty to killing his mother has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/25/teen-gets-45-years-in-prison-after-killing-mom-over-grades