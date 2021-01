Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:32 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Caravans of tractors clogged a key highway in northern India on Monday as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture reforms streamed into the capital ahead of celebrations for Republic Day. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/25/indian-farmers-ride-caravan-of-tractors-into-capital-ahead-of-republic-day