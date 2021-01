Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 07:42 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: The Higher Education Ministry will review the start date for the second semester of the current academic year for public higher education institutions (IPTA) in light of the high number of Covid-19 cases. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/25/start-date-for-second-semester-in-higher-education-institutions-under-review-due-to-high-covid-19-cases-says-noraini