Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 08:20 Hits: 5

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will leave his job on Tuesday to run for the regional Catalan elections scheduled on Feb. 14, the Prime Minister's office said on Monday in a statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/25/spain039s-health-minister-quits-to-run-for-regional-catalan-elections