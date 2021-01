Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:43 Hits: 1

Airbus said on Sunday (Jan 24) about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/about-500-airbus-staff-under-quarantine-after-hamburg-covid-19-outbreak-14033654