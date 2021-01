Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 21:44 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden is poised to repeal his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender people enlisting in the U.S. military, a person familiar with the matter said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-to-repeal-trump-s-ban-on-transgender-people-joining-military-14034986