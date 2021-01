Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 23:18 Hits: 1

LISBON: Portugal’s president was returned to office for a second term on Sunday (Jan 24), in an election held amid a devastating COVID-19 surge that has made the European country the worst in the world for cases and deaths. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured 61.5 per cent of the vote, with 98.5 per ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/center-right-incumbent-wins-portugal-s-presidential-election-14035268