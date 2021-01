Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 00:44 Hits: 1

LONDON: Anti-poverty campaigner Oxfam warned on Monday (Jan 25) that the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to the biggest increase in global inequality on record unless governments radically rejig their economies. In a report geared to inform discussions at the World Economic Forum’s ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-wealth-inequality-poverty-oxfam-economy-14035708