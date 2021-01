Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 00:57 Hits: 1

MILAN: Italy will take legal action and step up pressure in Brussels against Pfizer and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with a view to securing agreed supplies, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday (Jan 24). The aim was to get the companies to meet the vaccine ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-italy-take-legal-action-vaccine-delays-promised-doses-14033126