Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 04:39 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping up efforts to track coronavirus mutations and keep vaccines and treatments effective against new variants until collective immunity is reached, the agency's chief said on Sunday (Jan 24). Dr Rochelle Walensky spoke about the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-coronavirus-uk-south-africa-variant-strain-vaccine-14036208