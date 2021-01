Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

Hundreds of opponents of the first nighttime curfew in the Netherlands since World War II have clashed with police in Eindhoven, Amsterdam and elsewhere, resulting in scores of arrests.

