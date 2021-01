Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 12:33 Hits: 6

A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and left in a coma in an upscale area of Paris on January 15, prompting a wave of outrage across France and abroad, with famous figures including footballer Antoine Griezmann and actor Omar Sy expressing their revulsion at the attack and concern for the victim.

