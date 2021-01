Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 15:05 Hits: 5

Jen Ellis, a primary school teacher from Bernie Sanders’ home state of Vermont, has become something of a celebrity after the mittens she knitted became an Internet phenomenon when the leftist senator wore them at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

