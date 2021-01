Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 16:03 Hits: 5

The U.S. has reaffirmed its support for Taiwan following China’s dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test the resolve of the new American presidential administration.

