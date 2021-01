Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 19:39 Hits: 8

ATHENS, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 32 cases of the mutated strain of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greece after further analysis of samples going back to Nov. 11, Greece's National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Sunday. Read full story

