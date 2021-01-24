The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

1st LD Writethru: quot;The Marksman quot; tops North American box office for second weekend in a row

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- With no new major competition, Open Road's action thriller film "The Marksman" topped the North American box office for a second-straight weekend with 2.03 million U.S. dollars from 2,018 theaters between Friday and Sunday, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore. Read full story

