Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 18:54 Hits: 7

President Vladimir Putin would respond in kind if the new US administration showed willingness to talk, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday (Jan 24), while also accusing Washington of meddling in mass protests in support of detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

