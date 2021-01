Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 09:58 Hits: 8

The Gulf of Guinea, where the attack took place, is considered the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy. One crew member was killed and 15 others were taken hostage after a struggle on board.

