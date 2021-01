Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 09:57 Hits: 7

DENPASAR: A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday (Jan 24) after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite COVID-19 restrictions. The party held on JanĀ 11 violated health protocols put in place to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-indonesia-deport-russia-instagram-sergey-kosenko-party-14031620