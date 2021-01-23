The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Dumpster Fire' Chuck Grassley blasted for saying Biden should 'have control' over House and Senate Dems

Category: World Hits: 1

'Dumpster Fire' Chuck Grassley blasted for saying Biden should 'have control' over House and Senate Dems

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is under fire after claiming Senators should be taking orders from the leader of their political party. The Iowa Republican has been in Congress since 1975, and until Thursday was third in the line of succession to the presidency, in his role as President pro tempore of the Senate.

Senator Grassley, in his usual, unique style of tweeting, claimed President Joe Biden should have "control" over Democrats in the House and Senate. The U.S. Constitution makes clear there are three separate branches of government, and nowhere does it even suggest lawmakers are beholden to the President or any other party leader.

"Pres Biden is preaching unity & healing while Dem leadership is focused on impeachment of a former president. Does Pres Biden not hv control of congressional Democrats as leader of party??? This move will surely slow up Biden cabinet confirmations/agenda + increase division," Grassley tweeted.

Many on social media blasted the Iowa Republican for placing partisan politics over the U.S. Constitution's checks and balances and the three co-equal branches of government,

image
img.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/chuck-grassley/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version