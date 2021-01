Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 14:29 Hits: 1

A former Bosnian Army commander has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 22 for failing to stop killings and torture carried out by Islamist volunteer fighters who joined his troops during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnian-army-commander-sentenced-war-crimes/31063741.html