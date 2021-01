Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 06:07 Hits: 2

German vaccine manufacturers could be hit by cyberattacks and espionage, the federal government has warned. It also said the actions of conspiracy theorists could undermine vaccine efforts. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-fears-attempts-to-sabotage-vaccination-drive-report/a-56327667?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf