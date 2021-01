Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 06:30 Hits: 3

Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital unit has begun advanced tests to prepare for the roll out of fifth-generation telecom services as the conglomerate doubles down to keep its billionaire-owner Mukesh Ambani’s pledge of offering the high-speed network this year. Read full story

