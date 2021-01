Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 06:57 Hits: 2

KOTA KINABALU: A Bornean pygmy elephant calf was found dead at an oil palm plantation in Kinabatangan, and it is believed to have drowned five days before it was found by workers on Friday (Jan 22). Read full story

