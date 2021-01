Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 07:44 Hits: 6

MERSING: An old sewing machine that almost went into a dumpster will now be on display at the Mersing Museum here thanks to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/24/johor-sultan-saves-antique-sewing-machine-from-dumpster-now-on-display-at-mersing-museum