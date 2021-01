Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 22:10 Hits: 2

Donald Trump’s presidency tested US institutions. And as the US turns a page, it’s timely to reinforce institutions and put limits on the powers of the US president, says Daron Acemoglu.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/donald-trump-limits-president-power-us-implications-14019202