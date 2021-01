Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 14:53 Hits: 0

A court in Moscow has fined Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer at opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, for calling on the public to hold rallies to protest the Kremlin critic's detention.

