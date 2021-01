Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 16:43 Hits: 2

The United Kingdom currently allows up to 12 weeks between the doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine — twice as long as the gap recommended by the vaccine's producers and the World Health Organization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-uk-doctors-urge-shorter-gap-between-vaccine-doses/a-56325930?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf