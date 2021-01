Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 17:16 Hits: 4

Police have rounded up over 2,800 people at rallies across the country in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Over 1,000 people were detained in Moscow alone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-police-detain-thousands-at-pro-navalny-protests/a-56321592?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf