No, this photo doesn’t prove Trump is going to declassify secret documents

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

A Facebook post published on January 16 claimed that former US president Donald Trump was about to declassify a large number of documents, with the aim of “revealing them to the world”. The post, which includes a photo of the president posing next to tall stacks of paper, was shared more than a thousand times the day before his successor Joe Biden took office. Turns out, however, this photo is old and has nothing to do with classified documents.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210122-donald-trump-declassify-secret-documents