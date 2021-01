Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 12:54 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden has promised a "full-scale, war-time effort" to defeat Covid-19 as the country's death toll climbs above 400,000. FRANCE 24 spoke to residents of Washington, D.C. to find out if they think the new administration's measures will prove a turning point.

