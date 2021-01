Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 13:26 Hits: 2

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's Defence Ministry said.

