Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 2

A year after China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan, the Covid-19 situation has improved dramatically throughout the country. Nevertheless, Beijing has persisted with strict public health measures, including one of the toughest border control systems in the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210123-one-year-on-from-wuhan-lockdown-china-keeps-strict-border-controls-to-suppress-virus