Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 17:32 Hits: 2

French director Claire Denis is filming her latest work of cinema at FRANCE 24's offices, with the actress Juliette Binoche playing a journalist at our sister service RFI.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210123-claire-denis-latest-film-stars-juliette-binoche-as-rfi-journalist