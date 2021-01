Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 18:18 Hits: 2

A warning from AstraZeneca that initial supplies of its Europe-bound Covid-19 vaccines will be lower than expected has sparked new concern over the rollout of inoculations, with some countries planning for a sharp drop in deliveries.

