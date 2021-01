Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 18:56 Hits: 2

CHICAGO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures were in correction in the past week following weeks of rallies, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/24/roundup-cbot-agricultural-futures-in-correction