Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 10:16 Hits: 1

A group of British doctors have written to England's chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-doctors-call-for-shorter-gap-between-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-14026532