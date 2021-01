Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 16:04 Hits: 2

A warning from AstraZeneca that initial supplies of its Covid vaccinations to Europe will be lower than expected has sparked new concern over the rollout of inoculations, with some countries planning for a sharp drop in deliveries.

