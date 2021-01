Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 19:06 Hits: 3

MOSCOW: Police detained at least 2,501 people and used force to break up rallies around Russia on Saturday (Jan 23) as tens of thousands of protesters demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose wife was among those detained. Navalny had called on his supporters to protest after ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/police-arrest-over-2-500-at-russia-protests-backing-jailed-14026518