Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021

Pope Francis has suffered a renewed flare-up of a sciatica condition that causes pain in his leg, forcing him to miss three events in the coming 48 hours, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-to-miss-events-due-to-new-flare-up-of-leg-pain-14029290