Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 09:08 Hits: 3

Burkina Faso has a thriving theater tradition. But terrorism and the coronavirus are curtailing the activities of its only permanent theater.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burkina-faso-theater-squeezed-by-terrorism-and-coronavirus/a-56317565?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf