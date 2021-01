Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 00:08 Hits: 2

The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President DonaldĀ Trump's impeachment trial by two weeks, giving the chamber more time to focus on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees before turning to the contentious showdown overĀ Trump.

