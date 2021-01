Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 23:05 Hits: 0

Large crowds of demonstrators in Russia were braving brutally cold weather and threats of police crackdowns on January 23 to call for the release of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, a Kremlin critic jailed last weekend upon returning to Moscow after treatment in Germany for Novichok poisoning.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-kremlin-critic-protests-russia-putin-/31064243.html